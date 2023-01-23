January 23, 2022 - Telfair Museums’ PULSE Art + Technology Festival will return to the Jepson Center from Jan 26–28. This year’s featured exhibition will be Sensitive Contacts: Interactive Art by Scenocosme, an interactive exhibition by artist duo, Grégory Lasserre and Anaïs met den Ancxt. In addition to the exhibition opening lecture, a Free Family Day, sitespecific projections by Will Penny, On Wheels, bicycle-powered interactive video installation, Infinity Games: Game Boy Projects by Yichen Zhou, and more.
Featured exhibitions and artists include:
Sensitive Contacts: Interactive Art by Scenocosme – Grégory Lasserre and Anaïs met den Ancxt
- Jan. 27 ― Aug. 6, 2023
- Visitors can experience four signature interactive installations by the artists, including Metamorphy, which utilizes a touchable elastic screen that creates an ambiguity between a real physical space, a virtual space materialized by the reflection of a mirror, and one generated by video projections.
Will Penny: Site Specific Projection
- Jan. 26-27, 5:30-8 p.m.
- Noted for his sculptural, digitally designed paintings, Savannah-based artist Will Penny will present a large-scale site-specific projection at the Jepson Center. In addition to this colorful, geometric projection work, visitors may also view a work by Penny from the museum’s permanent collection in the current exhibition Convergence at the Jepson Center.
On Wheels, bicycle-powered interactive video installation Artists: Longzhe Zhang, Yue Liu, Hua Hua Liu, Lei Yu, and Ruitao Wan
- Jan. 26-28
- Created in physical computing courses at the Savannah College of Art and Design, this elaborate interactive artwork uses a “bicycle as a means of transportation” which “carries the transformation of time and space.” Pedaling a bicycle activates a network of bicycle chains which extend across a hexagonal video screen which displays a twisting, turning, wormhole-like tunnel. The project will be demonstrated both PULSE evenings and Saturday afternoon.
Infinity Games: Game Boy Projects by Yichen Zhou
- Jan. 26-28
- Video game artist and designer Yichen Zhou will show several works created for classic Game Boy systems. The artist uses games as a medium, seeking the participation of the audience, stating “Rather than being the sole creator of a work, I often play the role of mediator for audiences’ interactions with and contribution to the artwork.”
Opened in 1886, Telfair Museums is the oldest public art museum in the South and the first U.S. museum founded by a woman. The museum features a world-class art collection in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and encompasses three sites: the Jepson Center for the Arts, the Owens-Thomas House & Slave Quarters, and the Telfair Academy.
