January 24, 2023 - Continuing the momentum of offering “Something for Everyone”, the Savannah Philharmonic's upcoming season includes everything from Vivaldi to the Beatles, and from Romeo and Juliet to Gershwin.
“Living in Savannah since 2019, I have completely fallen in love with the Hostess City of the South,” states Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. “I have gained so much from the history, culture and people of Savannah, and the diversity of our 15th season is a musical gift and testament to this great city.”
Along with the broad spectrum of programming, the SavPhil is moving to a new subscription model, which provides programming from July 2023 through June 2024 for all subscribers, ticket buyers, and the community at large.
“We’re excited that every month starting in July you’ll be able to find your Savannah Philharmonic musicians performing somewhere within your community—popping up everywhere from the beautiful Lucas Theatre, to your local neighborhoods, to your child’s school. We can’t wait to bring everyone together through live music!”, exclaims Executive Director Amy Williams.
The upcoming season will also feature local artists such as Ricardo Ochoa as host of the Holiday Pops concert with the Eric Jones Trio, as well as collaborations with the Savannah Voice Festival and The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.
The SavPhil will offer its well-received Phil the Neighborhoods Series this September in Gordonston, and on Burnside Island and Thunderbolt. In the spring of 2024, the series will continue at Tanger Outlets, in Victory Heights Park, and Chippewa Square.
The annual Phil the Park concert in Forsyth Park, which will again include the longstanding tradition of the Picnic Competition, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.
Further community concerts and the Philharmonic’s music education programs will be ongoing throughout the 15th Anniversary Season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.