January 24, 2023 - Continuing the momentum of offering “Something for Everyone”, the Savannah Philharmonic's upcoming season includes everything from Vivaldi to the Beatles, and from Romeo and Juliet to Gershwin.

“Living in Savannah since 2019, I have completely fallen in love with the Hostess City of the South,” states Music and Artistic Director Keitaro Harada. “I have gained so much from the history, culture and people of Savannah, and the diversity of our 15th season is a musical gift and testament to this great city.”

