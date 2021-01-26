January 26, 2021 – The City of Savannah will hold a press conference tomorrow morning to announce a deal that will bring a professional hockey team to Savannah, the city’s first professional sports team in a very long time. They will be housed in the new Arena on the city’s Westside, now under construction.
Years ago, when prior City Council’s contracted with arena consultants about building a new arena facility, council members asked whether the market could attract a sports team, and consultants assured city officials that it was definitely possible.
The team will be a member of the East Coast Hockey League, now known as the ECHL, and will begin play in the 2022-2023 season.
The league, based out of Princeton, New Jersey has 26 teams, and is considered an AA league, just below the American Hockey League. The new Savannah team will be a new franchise in the league. No affiliation with a major league team has been announced yet.
The team is owned by Roo Hockey, LLC. which is headed by a Jacksonville business consortium. Roo Hockey also owns the Jacksonville Icemen in the same league. That team began play in Jacksonville in the 2017-2018 season. They play at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The ownership group is headed by majority owner Andrew Kaufmann.
The owners of the Icemen have extended their lease with Jacksonville through the 2030-2031 season. When the announcement was made in October, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry was quoted as saying, “The Icemen have added significantly to Jacksonville’s reputation as a sports destination in the last three years…”
No name for the Savannah team has been determined, so far.
A press conference will be held by Mayor Van Johnson and city officials Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.