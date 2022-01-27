January 27, 2022 - The City of Savannah and Oak View Group Facilities will host a ribbon cutting, followed by a Community Day, on Saturday, Feb. 5 to mark the opening weekend of the new Enmarket Arena. The invitation only ribbon cutting event will begin promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a Community Day inside the new arena from 2 to 6 p.m.
“I am ecstatic that we will finally open our beautiful, new Enmarket Arena with a celebration for everyone in our community,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “This will be a day of fun, family and community as residents from all of Savannah will have the opportunity to enjoy this first event in our remarkable new facility.”
The Community Day will feature a variety of activities for the whole family, including live music from local bands, carnival-style games, Enmarket Arena tours, activities for kids, and more. While the festivities will start at 2 p.m., attendees are encouraged to enjoy the fun anytime until 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.