July 1, 2022 - Savannah's Waterfront will host this year's Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. The event is free and open to the public.
The 3rd Infantry Division Bands will be performing from 6:30pm until 9:45pm. Based at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga., members of the Brass Band, Rock Band and Show Band will play on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza. The finale is the 40-piece U.S. Army Concert Band that has delighted audiences around the world since its inception in 1943.
The annual Independence Day Fireworks Show begins at 9:15 p.m. and is expected to last about 20-22 minutes. Spectators on the waterfront can bring chairs and blankets; however, coolers are discouraged. This year the show will be produced from a barge in the middle of the Savannah River on the west end of River Street. Our hope is that this new barge site will provide the best visibility all along the waterfront.
River Street will close to vehicular traffic at approximately 5:30 p.m. Those vehicles parked on the ramps and in the lots will need to remain there until after the fireworks show. Also, half of parking lot #3 will be closed on Friday morning, July 1 and Monday morning, July 4 to allow for equipment and portable toilet deliveries.
There will be several opportunities to celebrate on Savannah’s Waterfront all weekend long, including live entertainment at Plant Riverside District and dinner and drink specials at many waterfront restaurants. Merchants are looking forward to greeting guests as they enjoy the many shopping and dining options along the waterfront over the holiday weekend.
All City of Savannah parking garages will be offering a flat rate of $10 per day beginning Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. through the weekend until 5am on Tuesday, July 5th. Metered parking will be free on July 4. Also, $5 parking will be offered at the Savannah Convention Center but the facilities inside the building will not be available.
