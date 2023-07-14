Savannah Bananas Split Bobblehead

July 14, 2023 - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first Savannah Bananas Bobblehead. The officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead features Split, the mascot of the Savannah Bananas. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of the Savannah Bananas.

Standing on a banana-shaped base bearing his name with the Savannah Bananas’ logo, the Split bobblehead, sporting his trademark sunglasses, has his arms outstretched and is wearing a yellow #0 jersey with a cape. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They are expected to ship in October and cost $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

