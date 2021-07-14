July 14, 2021 - District Live, a new live music venue at Plant Riverside District in Savannah, Ga., marks a landmark partnership between The Kessler Collection and Live Nation, featuring national and regional artists live in concert at a state-of-the-art music venue that will be located in the new Atlantic Building at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District in Savannah. District Live will begin hosting concerts on Tuesday, August 24 as part of an exclusive booking arrangement with Live Nation.
Sixteen acclaimed artists representing a range of musical genres from rock, funk and alternative to pop and country are currently scheduled to perform at District Live from August through December 2021. General admission tickets to all shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. ET and will be available at ticketmaster.com.
“We’re excited to open an incredible new music venue at Plant Riverside District that will appeal to residents and visitors alike,” said Tyler Gray, Director of Entertainment at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. “People are hungry for live music following the COVID-19 pandemic, so the opening of District Live could not come at a better time. We look forward to bringing artists from a wide range of musical genres to the stage and welcoming guests to enjoy the intimate, in-person performances they’ve been waiting for.”
District Live is a 500-patron capacity venue at Plant Riverside District and the first venue that the world’s leading live entertainment company, Live Nation, is exclusively booking in Savannah. This is also the first time that Live Nation, the market leader in concerts, ticketing and sponsorship, has partnered with The Kessler Collection to present live performances.
“Savannah is a hot market with a strong demand for live music,” said Jim Mallonee, Senior Vice President of Southeast Booking for Live Nation. “This exciting partnership with Plant Riverside District will help make Savannah a great destination for live music. We’re thrilled that District Live will be an exceptional new destination for live music at Plant Riverside District and are excited to book a wide range of talented artists for this incredible new venue.”
District Live’s upcoming concerts include the following performances:
Kendell Marvel
Tuesday, Aug.24 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the door
Kendell Marvel -- one of Nashville’s great songwriters with numerous noteworthy titles to his name, including country artist Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning song “Either Way” -- will showcase his Southern songwriting skills and remarkable musical talents.
SUSTO
Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. - $22.50 in advance; $25 at the door
SUSTO, a Charleston, S.C. indie rock band led by Justin Osborne, will perform a collection of songs defined by rock roots and memorable hooks.
Amos Lee
Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. - $55 in advance; $60 at the door
Named one of Rolling Stone’s Top 10 Artists to Watch in 2005, singer-songwriter Amos Lee has opened for Norah Jones, Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon, Merle Haggard, Dave Matthews Band, Adele, the Zac Brown Band, Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers and many more.
Maddie & Tae
Thursday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the door
Academy of Country Music Award nominees Maddie & Tae will perform their chart-topping hits, including “Girl in a Country Song,” “Fly,” “Shut Up and Fish” and “Die from a Broken Heart.”
The Nude Party
Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the door
Formed when they were students at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C., The Nude Party is a seven-piece band that will perform what Rolling Stone calls “garage rock updated with a touch of 21st-century cynicism.”
Passafire
Friday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $22 at the door
Rock-reggae band Passafire has released a total of six studio albums, including #1 albums on both the Billboard and iTunes Reggae charts. Over the years, they’ve shared the stage with OGs 311, Pepper, Toots & the Maytals, The Wailers and John Brown’s Body.
Paul Cauthen
Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. - $35 in advance; $40 at the door
Paul Cauthen, a Texas troubadour nicknamed “Big Velvet” for his baritone voice, will perform moving songs rooted in personal experience.
Turkuaz
Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $25 at the door
Brooklyn-based funk band Turkuaz will bring an explosion of energy to the stage punctuated by deft musicality and show-stopping singalongs.
White Reaper
Thursday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the door
White Reaper, a garage punk band that has performed at SXSW and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is best known for their chart-topping single “Might Be Right” and for their edgy, alternative sound.
Funk You
Friday, Oct.22 at 8 p.m. - $20 in advance; $20 at the door
This nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, Georgia is motivated by a love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, delivering a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.
Marc Broussard
Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. - $27 in advance; $30 at the door
Louisiana singer-songwriter Marc Broussard will bring his acclaimed “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice to Savannah for one amazing performance.
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $18 at the door
Nashville, Tenn.-based rock band Liz Cooper & The Stampede will perform what NPR calls “a seamless balance of muted rhythmic sounds and propulsive drive that feels so good.”
Drake White
Thursday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. - $25 in advance; $30 at the door
Drake White and his band The Big Fire will delight audiences with their Southern sound, which has its roots in Drake’s childhood in the Appalachian foothills of Northeastern Alabama.
Tyler Rich
Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. - $22 in advance; $25 at the door
An up-and-coming country star who has already opened for Dustin Lynch and Jon Pardi, Tyler Rich is a 2018 CMT Listen Up artist with a diverse set list that includes sing-along anthems, love songs and a country-blues rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.”
Michigan Rattlers
Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. - $15 in advance; $17 at the door
Michigan Rattlers, a musical group named to Rolling Stone’s 2016 list of the “Ten New Country Artists You Need To Know,” will play original songs inspired by bands as diverse as AC/DC and Bob Seger.
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. - $50 in advance; $55 at the door
Led by singer and The Rolling Stones’ touring saxophonist Karl Denson, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe is an acclaimed seven-piece band that will bring the party for a special New Year’s Eve show that will blend rock, funk, blues, soul and gospel sounds.
In addition to concerts, District Live will also feature a guitar and music memorabilia display in the venue’s lobby and performance space. These pieces of music history are provided through a special partnership between The Kessler Collection, Georgia Southern University and Gretsch, a respected company that has been crafting premium guitars and drums for more than 135 years. The permanent exhibition will highlight Gretsch instruments and storyboards, with QR codes providing links to the Gretsch history and legacy.
For more information, visit www.plantriverside.com.
