July 14, 2023 - The Savannah Film Alliance Honors Gala, presented by I.A.T.S.E. Local 491, returns this fall from the pandemic-driven cancelations of the past few years, promising an evening of elegant entertainment in salute to Savannah’s film and TV industry.

The Honors Gala will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, when numerous creative individuals will be recognized and honored for their contributions to the growth of the Savannah film and television industry. With a theme of “Visionary Vanguards,” entertainment, fun, and celebration will be the focal point of this red-carpet, black-tie event. The Savannah Film Alliance’s membership of filmmakers, producers, musicians, actors, and other entertainers will be invited to show off their talents throughout the night.

