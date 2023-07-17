July 17, 2023 - This summer, the Savannah African Art Museum is collaborating with local organizations like Massie Heritage Center, African American Health Information Resource Center, and more to provide individuals of all ages with opportunities to interact with African art and culture this summer. Through the community-oriented initiatives, the museum’s team hopes to tie in African art and culture education with the unique offerings and experiences provided by these organizations.
Campers from Massie Heritage Center’s Color Me Happy art camp and the African American Health Information Resource Center (AAHIRC) incorporated the Savannah African Art Museum into their programs and toured the West African section with a special emphasis on two pieces of art. They received informational coloring sheets on these two pieces as a takeaway from the museum.
Middle school-aged students attending a summer camp with the Savannah African Art Museum’s 37th Street neighbor, Scribbles Art Studio, will have the chance to make weekly visits to the museum while creating two and three-dimensional art media inspired by the museum’s ‘Between Two Worlds” exhibit. Seats are still available for this opportunity. The Gullah Geechee Futures Project brought summer interns from Morehouse College - Mellon Movement, Memory, & Justice Project for a West African tour with emphases on the Igbo People of Nigeria. Later in the summer, two senior groups from the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) will visit for a West African tour. Horizons Savannah youths will also visit for a West African tour, bringing their bag lunch for a post tour discussion in the museum's garden.
The Savannah African Art Museum is available for community partnership year-round and encourages those interested to reach out for more information by contacting the museum at visit@savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
“It is a joy and an honor to partner with these community organizations to reach multiple generations through our exhibits,” Jackson said. “The Savannah African Art Museum will work to facilitate age-appropriate and engaging experiences for children and people of all ages to explore the vastness of African art and culture. It is our goal to establish ties and build relationships with other community entities, and we hope to build more partnerships!” To sign your child up for the Scribbles Art Studio summer sketching camp, visit www.scribbleartstudiosav.com/ or call 202-379-5643.
Savannah African Art Museum is a nonprofit institution that introduces all audiences to African art and culture. Its mission is to provide engaging experiences that educate and start conversations about the power, diversity, and spirituality of African art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.