Gullah Geechee Futures Project- Morehouse College Interns visit the Museum.jpg

July 17, 2023 - This summer, the Savannah African Art Museum is collaborating with local organizations like Massie Heritage Center, African American Health Information Resource Center, and more to provide individuals of all ages with opportunities to interact with African art and culture this summer. Through the community-oriented initiatives, the museum’s team hopes to tie in African art and culture education with the unique offerings and experiences provided by these organizations.

Campers from Massie Heritage Center’s Color Me Happy art camp and the African American Health Information Resource Center (AAHIRC) incorporated the Savannah African Art Museum into their programs and toured the West African section with a special emphasis on two pieces of art. They received informational coloring sheets on these two pieces as a takeaway from the museum.

