Adam Kuehl

July 17, 2023 - Telfair Museums’ Executive Director and CEO, Benjamin T. Simons, and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson recently announced that the new Telfair Children’s Arts Museum (CAM) is now open to the public. This long-anticipated opening will unveil the innovative transformation of part of the Jepson Center into a space that ignites creativity and inspires children of all ages.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Savannah, her residents, and guests to experience art in a family-friendly environment,” said Mayor Johnson.

