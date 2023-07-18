July 18, 2023 - Savannah has been ranked, for the 10th year in a row, among the World's Best Cities according to readers of Travel + Leisure. Readers voted Savannah among "Favorite Cities in the United States," with Savannah ranking in the top five in their survey announced last week, and available here and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure.

Celebrating its 28th year, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that appeal to some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. Every year the survey asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value. Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere.

