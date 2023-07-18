July 18, 2023 - Savannah has been ranked, for the 10th year in a row, among the World's Best Cities according to readers of Travel + Leisure. Readers voted Savannah among "Favorite Cities in the United States," with Savannah ranking in the top five in their survey announced last week, and available here and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure.
Celebrating its 28th year, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that appeal to some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. Every year the survey asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more. Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value. Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere.
"On behalf of the 28,000+ associates that represent and service the Savannah-area hospitality and tourism community, we again thank the readers of Travel + Leisure," said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. "We know that they represent exactly the type of sophisticated visitor that enjoys all that our world-class destination has to offer, and we are thrilled to be once again ranked near the top of T+L's World's Best.”
"This year's awards reflect the ever-evolving landscape of travel, with new categories and new winners capturing the changing preferences of modern travelers," Travel + Leisure’s editor-in-chief Jacqui Gifford said in a press release. "We hope this list will inspire our audience to embrace the transformative power of travel.”
Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli said, “this accolade highlights Savannah’s appeal and popularity among travelers. The recognition from Travel + Leisure indicates that Savannah has captured visitors' attention and admiration. This achievement is a testament to the city's unique characteristics and which have resonated with a wide range of visitors.”
