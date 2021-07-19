July 19, 2021 - Neighborhood Comics recently announced its Comic Artist-in-Residence for July, 2021 - Michael Lee Harris.
The Comic Artist-in-Residence Program gives Savannah-area comic book illustrators a chance to interact with the public by showcasing their skills, works in progress, commission opportunities and selling original artwork. This is a continuing initiative which connects comic book fans with local comic book creators.
Each month, one local comic book illustrator is provided a dedicated space inside the store to work on projects. Customers are invited to look on as the artist creates comics, storyboards, layouts and more, and will be able to ask questions, interact with the artist, and purchase original art.
“As a creator-focused comic book store, we see this as a great opportunity for both readers and artists,” says Lee Heidel, Owner at Neighborhood Comics. “Watching art progress into a story is a thrilling, unique experience to share.”
The second artist participating in the program is Michael Lee Harris. He has worked on titles such as Choco Leche, Gumshoe City, Verdict, Black Wraith, and The Most Important Comic on Earth as well as several anthologies. You can find his work at www.artstation.com/michaelleeharris.
Applications for comic artists are now open for October and beyond. Interested comic book artists can apply online at neighborhoodcomics.com/sequential-artist-in-residence.
