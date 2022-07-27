July 27, 2022 - Bach Ascending, a concert series launched in February 2020, announced its 2022-2023 season on June 23 at a donor’s reception held at 6 East State Street. This is the first complete season since the inception of the series due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stretches from October 2022 to April 2023 and includes seven events. 

New this year is “Spotlight Series at 6 East State”, located in a former storefront on Wright Square and adjacent to Lutheran Church of the Ascension, Bach Ascending’s main venue. 6 East State offers a more intimate experience in an acoustic setting. 

