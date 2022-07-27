July 27, 2022 - Bach Ascending, a concert series launched in February 2020, announced its 2022-2023 season on June 23 at a donor’s reception held at 6 East State Street. This is the first complete season since the inception of the series due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stretches from October 2022 to April 2023 and includes seven events.
New this year is “Spotlight Series at 6 East State”, located in a former storefront on Wright Square and adjacent to Lutheran Church of the Ascension, Bach Ascending’s main venue. 6 East State offers a more intimate experience in an acoustic setting.
The season opens with Laura Ball in “The Beatles and Bach”. This concert was originally scheduled for April 2020 and is the last canceled event to be made up. The rest of the events showcase a variety of acclaimed artists. In addition to the concerts, the series also presents a screening of the Swiss film, “Mein Name ist Bach”, and the annual “Bach Marathon” returns after a fantastic start. The season concludes with the world famed “Atlanta Baroque Orchestra” on an exclusive Savannah tour marking the end of their concert season.
All concerts take place at the historic Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 120 Bull Street at Wright Square, except for the events designated “Spotlight Series at 6 East State.” Admission is free but reservations are required and will be posted ahead of each event on their website at www.bachascending.com.
