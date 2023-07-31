July 31, 2023 - The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is continuing its partnership with The Charles H. Morris Center for its eleventh season to present a diverse array of productions during the final week of the Festival, Aug. 14-20. At the Morris Center, patrons can look forward to a range of music with “OPERA MOVIE NIGHT”, “CONCERT: CARLTON MOE AND FRIENDS”, and “LEGACY: OPERA SCENES NIGHT”.
Back by popular demand, “OPERA MOVIE NIGHT” will be the first of the Morris Center VOICE events on Monday, Aug. 14. The most recorded American opera singer of his time, baritone Sherrill Milnes, with emcee Chad Sonka, will present selected footage of his documentary about legendary opera composer, Giuseppe Verdi. Additionally, Milnes will share personal videos, stories of his life and fun anecdotes of a four-decade career on the stage. This event is sponsored by Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.
Next, guests will be able to enjoy “CONCERT: CARLTON MOE AND FRIENDS” on Wednesday, Aug. 16. After closing the iconic Phantom of the Opera, SVF’s own Broadway star, Carlton Moe, comes back, with a few beloved colleagues, to tell audiences about his exciting journey. Enjoy a fun concert that celebrates the legacy of the Savannah VOICE Festival through Carlton’s favorite tunes at the Morris Center with Justin Havard at the piano. This event is graciously sponsored by Kathie and Les Anderson.
The last event at the Morris Center will be on Thursday, Aug. 17 with “LEGACY: OPERA SCENES NIGHT”. Celebrate Sherrill Milnes’ career through a live concert of scenes from his signature operas sung by Festival artists with SVF favorite, Dan Gettinger at the piano. Teaming with Milnes is Metropolitan Opera veteran stage director, Fabrizio Melano, who has worked with everyone from Maria Callas to Luciano Pavarotti to Sherrill himself. The gracious sponsors of this event are Susan and Garry Spector.
“The events truly showcase the legacy of Sherrill Milnes by highlighting his accomplishments as a singer and mentor to many aspiring young artists,” said SVF Artistic Director Jorge Parodi. “We are so thankful to Charles H. Morris and the Center for partnering with the Savannah VOICE Festival for our eleventh season.”
Each event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Standard admission to “CONCERT: CARLTON MOE AND FRIENDS” is $32 and premium is $45. Tickets to “LEGACY: OPERA SCENES NIGHT” start at $40 for standard seating and $60 for premium. “OPERA MOVIE NIGHT” is free and open to the public, however, donations for the nonprofit organization will be accepted at the door.
