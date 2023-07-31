SVF at The Morris Center.JPG

July 31, 2023 - The Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) is continuing its partnership with The Charles H. Morris Center for its eleventh season to present a diverse array of productions during the final week of the Festival, Aug. 14-20. At the Morris Center, patrons can look forward to a range of music with “OPERA MOVIE NIGHT”, “CONCERT: CARLTON MOE AND FRIENDS”, and “LEGACY: OPERA SCENES NIGHT”.

Back by popular demand, “OPERA MOVIE NIGHT” will be the first of the Morris Center VOICE events on Monday, Aug. 14. The most recorded American opera singer of his time, baritone Sherrill Milnes, with emcee Chad Sonka, will present selected footage of his documentary about legendary opera composer, Giuseppe Verdi. Additionally, Milnes will share personal videos, stories of his life and fun anecdotes of a four-decade career on the stage. This event is sponsored by Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming.

