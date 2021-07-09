July 9, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently announced that five of the firm’s luxury listings in Savannah, Ga. have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
“We’re deeply honored to have five properties selected as 2021 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt finalists,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Savannah truly offers a wide range of exceptional historic and waterfront homes to suit any lifestyle.”
The HGTV Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes. All finalists are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.
Voting is open to the public through August 4, 2021 at HGTV.com/househunt. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com as well as the prestige of being selected as an HGTV fan favorite.
Seabolt Real Estate listings selected as HGTV Ultimate House Hunt finalists for 2021 include:
- Downtown Dwellings: The Saussy Mansion – Located at 23 West Gordon Street, the Saussy Mansion stands apart as one of Savannah’s most exceptional historic residences. Originally built in 1872, the home is located on a residential, tree-lined street just steps from Monterey Square and Forsyth Park. Highlights of the seven-bedroom property include rooftop terraces with stunning panoramic views, well-appointed chef’s kitchen, original fireplaces, large side garden, air-conditioned three-car garage and seven off-street parking spaces. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Broker and Founder Elaine Seabolt.
- Homes With a History: The Chesnutt House – This exceptional 1897 Queen Anne Victorian home is a finalist in the Homes with a History category. Located at 701 Whitaker Street in Savannah, Ga., this exquisite residence overlooks Forsyth Park and features museum-quality details, such as original fireplaces, Moorish fretwork, stained glass windows, oak trim and sweeping parlors. Additional highlights include an elegant veranda, twin copper-roofed belvederes framed by wisteria, a swimming pool, garage parking and a private walled courtyard. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
- Homes With a History: The Jesse Mount House – This 1854 Federal-style 4-story brick home is a finalist in the Homes with a History category. Ideally positioned at 209 West Jones Street in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, this premier historic property features a main residence with stunning period details and recently updated kitchen and baths, garden-level suite, carriage house and two-car garage. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
- Curb Appeal: Victorian Home in Starland Neighborhood – Located on a prized double lot in Savannah’s popular Starland District, this charming Victorian home at 122 East 38th Street has been exquisitely renovated, offering stylish all-white interiors, soaring ceilings, period architectural details, heart pine floors and designer lighting. The winner of a Historic Savannah Foundation Preservation Award, this inviting home was built in 1895 and features a large double parlor, gourmet kitchen with high-end details, spacious sunroom, large private courtyard and two off-street parking spaces. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
- Waterside Homes: Causton Bluff Custom Home on the Intracoastal Waterway – Located at 19 Bartow Point Drive in the gated Causton Bluff neighborhood just east of downtown Savannah, this exquisite waterfront home is a finalist in the Waterside Homes category. This thoughtfully designed luxury residence offers stunning custom details with floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic waterfront views and a 30-foot boat slip at the neighborhood marina. A spectacular outdoor waterfront area overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway features a fountain, brick fireplace and covered veranda. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
Viewers can tour the 66 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. Last year, the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt generated more than 1.5 million votes.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has raised the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga., representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life. The firm works to earn client trust, one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has earned the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global, HGTV and other top media outlets. Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.