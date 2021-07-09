July 9, 2021 - Mountainfilm on Tour Savannah’s Free Family Movie Night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, and will screen a selection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.
The outdoor screening at Ships of the Sea Museums and Gardens brings back a stellar collection of hand-picked short films from their archives-- throwback favorite films that explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world. The free event kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m., with a social hour in the outdoor gardens at Ships of the Sea Museum. Guests can enjoy food trucks, Leopold’s ice cream and free popcorn. The films begin at 6 p.m. and are appropriate for the whole family.
For more information, visit www.mountainfilmsav.org and www.mountainfilm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.