June 15, 2022 - First City Pride Center will celebrate their five-year anniversary and commemorate the 1969 Stonewall uprising with their Stonewall Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, June 25, from 3-10 p.m. on Bull St. between 31st and 33rd.
The Block Party is a family-friendly, community event that will attract up to 3,000 people from all walks of life. The event engages local businesses and features musical entertainment, advocacy & community organizations, free HIV testing and COVID vaccinations, drag performers, interactive games, food trucks and bars, a silent auction (with virtual platform) and more.
Activities include an advocacy art station hosted by Henny Penny, gender-affirming haircuts by Bell Barber, Savannah LGBTQ+ history interviews conducted by Savannah City Archives, free HIV Testing by Union Mission, a silent auction, free COVID-19 vaccinations courtesy of CORE Response, and much more.
Community Partners include Planned Parenthood, Low Country Pride, Savannah City Archives, GA Equality, First City Network, Deep Center, Union Mission, Human Rights Campaign and CORE Response.
Entertainment includes performances by Savannah’s Voice Experience, Susanna Kennedy, Anna Kellam, Lazanya Ontre, Shrimp Etouffee, Magnolia Minxxx, Marie Con, Boris Krawloff and Jordan Sophia Alexander.
The Stonewall Anniversary Block Party provides an inclusive, affirming environment where all individuals feel welcome as respected members of the community as they honor the experiences and struggles specific to the LGBTQ+ people. All proceeds benefit FCPC and fund programs and services for Greater Savannah’s queer community.
Visit https://www.firstcitypridecenter.org/events/stonewall-anniversary-block-party-2022 for more information.
