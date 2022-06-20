June 20, 2022 - Plant Riverside District, Cumulus Media and Savannah State University have announced the launch of District Live Radio, a new state-of-the-art broadcasting studio located at 400 W. River Street in Savannah, Ga. Cumulus Media and Savannah State University are both broadcasting live from the new 105-square-foot studio located in the Atlantic Building at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District.
“District Live Radio is part of our vision to offer a complete multimedia experience, from live performances by top artists at District Live to a full-service broadcast studio where artists can do radio or podcast interviews on-site,” said Tyler Gray, Director of Entertainment at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District. “Our new studio, which features oversized street-level windows so the public can observe daily live broadcasts, offers the highest quality digital equipment to provide an exceptional listening experience. Best of all, the studio will host a wide range of music, from classic rock and country music to jazz and gospel, so there truly is something for everyone.”
Cumulus Media is broadcasting live I-95 and KIX 96 shows from Plant Riverside District Thursdays through Saturdays, offering a selection of rock and country hits. Additional shows, podcasts and special events will also be broadcast throughout the year.
“This is an extremely exciting opportunity and quite a nod to the past,” said Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President and Market Manager at Cumulus Media. “Radio stations used to be located on a city’s Main Street, with windows looking into the studios that allow listeners to watch the ‘magic’ of radio. Plus, it’s always fun to be in the middle of it all. Having a broadcast location at Plant Riverside District allows us to interact with our listeners on a very intimate level, while producing entertainment and music for locals and tourists alike.”
WHCJ (90.3 FM), the official Savannah State University radio station, is broadcasting live from the District Live Radio studio on Mondays and Tuesdays, playing a mix of jazz, reggae, gospel, blues, hip hop, soul, Latin and African music. The university welcomes the opportunity for heightened visibility downtown as well as increased exposure for college students who are interested in pursuing broadcasting careers.
“Broadcasting live from Plant Riverside District is appealing for Savannah State University because it provides another platform to engage our listenership and to acquaint those unfamiliar with the university and WHCJ with a rich and diverse listening experience,” said Sametria R. McFall, Ph.D., MPA, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Savannah State University. “Savannah State is excited about this partnership, and we look forward to engaging the community through this new broadcasting space.”
For more information, visit www.plantriverside.com.
