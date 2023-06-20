June 20, 2023 - The Thompson Savannah and The Park at Eastern Wharf will host a free community concert on Tuesday, July 4, featuring a 90-minute riverfront performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. and concert attendees will enjoy spectacular views of the annual fireworks display, provided by Savannah’s Waterfront.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. and end with a grand finale during the fireworks. Expect to hear songs by Ray Charles, Neal Diamond, Count Basie as well as beach and shag classics; all with a spicy dash of Louisiana Big Band Soul.
The family-friendly event will feature food trucks from BowTie BBQ, Naked Dog, Chazito's and Mahalo Shave Ice. Food will also be available at Bar by Fleeting and Bar Julian in the Thompson Savannah.
Alcohol will be available to purchase from the Thompson Savannah indoor and outdoor bars. The July 4th celebration will serve as the official launch of the hotel’s new custom beer, East River Lager, a proprietary collaboration with Service Brewing. A portion of bar proceeds will benefit the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire.
Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and small, personal coolers are allowed. Refer to The Park Rules page for more information.
The Park at Eastern Wharf is located at 101 Port St, Savannah, GA 31401 on the eastern edge of the Historic District, with convenient access from President Street or General Mcintosh Blvd. The Park’s 2 acre green space sits directly on the Savannah Riverfront, anchored between the Thompson Savannah and Riverworks.
Metered street parking is available on site as well as in the Eastern Wharf City Garage. Special Event garage parking rates will be in effect on July 4th.
Sponsors include The Tate Law Group, The Georgia Music Foundation, Service Brewing, Chaote, Savannah’s Waterfront, and Capital A Productions.
