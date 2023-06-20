June 20, 2023 - The Thompson Savannah and The Park at Eastern Wharf will host a free community concert on Tuesday, July 4, featuring a 90-minute riverfront performance by the Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. and concert attendees will enjoy spectacular views of the annual fireworks display, provided by Savannah’s Waterfront.

The event will pay tribute to, and raise awareness for, the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and will be presented by Tate Law Group.

