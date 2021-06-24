June 24, 2021 - Neighborhood Comics in Savannah has been awarded a ‘Survive to Thrive’ bookstore grant by the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (Binc). The grant recipients were determined by a juried application process, and winners will receive up to $10,000 in capital. The goal of the grant program is to assist independent bookstores that are poised to make a strong recovery from the pandemic.
“Bookstores and comic shops are vital to the cultural and economic fabric of their communities, and by helping to retain these community anchors, we are helping to preserve the literacy, economic and social benefits bookstores and comic shops provide,” said Pamela French, Binc’s Executive Director. “Every bookstore and comic shop is important to their community, and we are delighted to help as many as we can.”
The Survive to Thrive initiative was launched in March with a leading gift of $500,000 jointly from Ingram Charities and Ingram Content Group. Survive to Thrive received strong support from across the publishing and bookselling communities with leading gifts from Bookshop.org, Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan Publishers, Penguin Random House, and Simon & Schuster.
“This generous grant provides Neighborhood Comics a secure foundation to forge ahead with our digital outreach initiatives, expanding our "Neighborhood" from around town to around the globe,” says Lee Heidel, Owner at Neighborhood Comics. “Our mission is to share the art, culture and pure joy that comics can provide. Our sincere thanks to Binc and its donors for helping us fulfill this mission.”
Learn more at neighborhoodcomics.com, and visit bincfoundation.org for more information about the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.