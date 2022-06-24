June 24, 2022 - Plant Riverside District will host the 2022 Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. All family-friendly festivities, which are free and open to the public, will take place at The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District, located on Savannah’s historic riverfront at 400 W. River St.
The four-day event will offer free live music and performances by Cirque Divina, mini golf, and food and drink options for all ages. Plant Riverside District will sponsor the annual Savannah’s Waterfront Independence Day Fireworks Show, which will light up the sky over the Savannah River on Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
“We invite Savannah residents and visitors to join us at Plant Riverside District for a patriotic, family-friendly Fourth of July celebration,” said Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “We’re delighted to host a four-day Independence Day event and can’t wait to see the fireworks show on July 4th.”
Featured performers at Plant Riverside District’s Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend include Lyn Avenue on Friday, July 1 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Natalie Goodman on Saturday, July 2 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Super Deluxe on Saturday, July 2 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Ramona and the Riot on Sunday, July 3 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.; The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra on Monday, July 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.; and Legacy on Monday, July 4 from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m.
The Parris Island Marine Band will perform live on Sunday, July 3 from noon to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park along the riverfront. Originally founded in 1915, the Parris Island Marine Band is based at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, S.C. and is a two-time recipient of the Col. George S. Howard Citation for Musical Excellence for Military Concert Bands.
In addition, the 3rd Infantry Band will perform live on Monday, July 4 from 12-2 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Based at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga., this 40-piece U.S. Army band has delighted audiences around the world since its inception in 1943.
Additional highlights include A Red, White & Blue Spectacular aerial show featuring awe-inspiring performances by Cirque Divina on July 1-3 at 8:30 p.m., plus a special pre-fireworks performance on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. Plant Riverside District will also present a nightly America the Beautiful Fountain Show with themed music as well as live painting by J. Scott Nicol at Savion Fine Art on July 1-3.
The July 4th celebration at Plant Riverside District will also feature free activities for kids of all ages, including daily mini golf from 1-5 p.m. in Montgomery Park and a daily Kids Corner from 1-5 p.m. in Montgomery Park, offering arts and crafts activities. On July 3 and July 4, the Kids Corner will be led by the Savannah Ghost Pirates, the Hostess City’s newest hockey team.
Throughout the holiday weekend, Plant Riverside District’s iconic smokestacks, fountains and other familiar landmarks will be illuminated with red, white and blue lights after dark. Exceptional restaurants at Plant Riverside District, serving a variety of cuisine from around the world, will also offer a wide range of Fourth of July food and drink specials.
For more information about the Fourth of July festivities at Plant Riverside District or to view a complete entertainment schedule, visit www.plantriverside.com.
