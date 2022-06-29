June 29, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has announced that four of Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listings in Savannah, Ga. have been selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
“We’re thrilled for Staci and her clients to have this opportunity to showcase the variety of stunning homes the Savannah area has to offer,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker in Charge Elaine Seabolt. “The homes selected as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt are truly world-class and represent the Hostess City’s rich history, Southern charm and elegant coastal lifestyle.”
Seabolt Real Estate had four listings selected as finalists for this national competition in 2020, followed by five finalists in 2021. Donegan’s listing for the Chesnutt House, located at 701 Whitaker Street in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, won the Homes with a History category in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
“The homes showcased in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt are some of the most impressive properties in the nation,” said Donegan. “This is truly an incredible honor for our clients and a great way to celebrate Savannah’s exceptional real estate market, which offers something for everyone.”
The HGTV Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes with a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes. All finalists are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.
Voting is open to the public through August 2, 2022 at HGTV.com/househunt. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. The winning homes will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com as well as the prestige of being selected as an HGTV fan favorite.
Seabolt Real Estate listings selected as HGTV Ultimate House Hunt finalists for 2022 include:
- Downtown Dwellings: 18 West Taylor Street – Located in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, this sophisticated freestanding home blends historic charm and contemporary style. Originally built in 1913 for Andrew L. Farie, this exquisite residence has undergone an extensive renovation and features professionally designed indoor and outdoor spaces, including a dramatic three-story atrium with glass bi-fold doors that bring the outdoors in year-round. Additional highlights include soaring ceilings, oak floors, designer lighting, nine gas fireplaces, chef’s kitchen, gated front courtyard, private walled brick rear courtyard and a stellar open-air rooftop deck. Co-listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan and Seabolt Real Estate Sales Associate Ruthie Seese.
- Downtown Dwellings: 112 West Gaston Street – A true architectural masterpiece, this exquisite c.1852 home located in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District offers an ideal location steps from Forsyth Park and the ultimate in style, convenience and luxury. Highlights include a spacious double parlor overlooking Gaston Street with twin fireplaces, renovated chef’s kitchen with 24-foot stainless steel island, brick courtyard with fountain, covered verandas, stunning garden-level apartment and carriage house. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
- Homes With a History: 120 West Jones Street – This exceptional c.1850 Italianate property is located on picturesque Jones Street. A one-of-a-kind offering, this property is divided into five condos with high ceilings, sweeping staircases, beautiful heart pine floors, ornate millwork, designer lighting fixtures, original fireplaces and a private walled courtyard. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
- Homes With a History: 911 Whitaker Street – Known as the Walker Mansion, this majestic c.1906-1910 home on a prime corner lot overlooking Forsyth Park was built for Captain George P. Walker, a successful merchant. This exquisite property features elegant Italian Renaissance architecture, wrap-around verandas, soaring 14-foot ceilings, inlaid heart pine floors, carved mahogany trim, a triple-tier mahogany staircase, chef’s kitchen and a carriage house. Listed by Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker Staci Donegan.
Members of the public can tour the homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A total of 74 properties from across the country are featured in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt.
