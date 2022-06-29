June 29, 2022 - J&R Brothers Company, a local construction company operated by the Arteaga brothers and Agenda Latina, a Savannah-based networking organization made up of Latin-based business owners and organizations are hosting a family friendly festival prior to a soccer game against the Savannah Local Selection team on Saturday, July 2 from 3-9 p.m. at Memorial Stadium located at 101 John J. Scott Drive, Savannah GA.
“When the Arteaga Brothers contacted me to help promote visibility for an event that welcomes the world famous Olimpia soccer team, I jumped at the chance to connect them with our local soccer loving community,” said Agenda Latina founder Lisette Ricelli. “Prior to the soccer game, we will have a social gathering with a deejay, three local food trucks, non-profit organizations, business vendors and numerous games. We hope this sports event will open the door for more community involvement and support.”
“My brother and I watched a soccer match at Memorial Stadium and talked about how nice it would be if we brought a professional soccer team to play for the Latin American people," said Ruben Arteaga. "We contacted Olimpia in Honduras and they agreed to come over and play a selection of top local soccer players in the area. Giving an opportunity for the community to see more of our Latin America culture is one of our goals.”
