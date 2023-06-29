June 29 - Savannah Music Festival announces new board chair, board members.jpg

Mary Armstrong Dugas, Olivia Parker and David Sneed

June 29, 2023 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced Mary Armstrong Dugas as the Savannah Music Festival Board Chair for 2023-2025 and Olivia Parker and David Sneed to the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors. The Savannah Music Festival Board of Directors is dedicated to presenting world-class live performances, fostering regional economic growth, expanding community outreach and supporting local music education initiatives.

“We’re thrilled that Mary Armstrong Dugas will serve as the Chair of our Board of Directors and are delighted to welcome Olivia Parker and David Sneed as new board members,” said Savannah Music Festival Executive Director Gene Dobbs Bradford. “The Savannah Music Festival Board of Directors shares our strong commitment to artistic excellence and powerful dedication to community outreach.”

