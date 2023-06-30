June 30, 2023 - Savannah's Waterfront will host their annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary parking at all downtown meters.
The 3rd Infantry Division Bands will perform from 6:30-9:45pm on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza. Based at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga., members of the Brass and Rock Band will kick off the evening. The finale is the 40-piece U.S. Army Concert Band that has delighted audiences worldwide since its inception in 1943.
The annual Independence Day Fireworks Show begins at 9:15pm and is expected to last about 20 minutes. Spectators on the waterfront can bring chairs and blankets; however, coolers are discouraged. The show takes place from a barge in the Savannah River in front of the Savannah Convention Center. River Street and the ramps will close at 6:30pm, and cars parked on the ramps and parking lots will need to remain there until the street opens to vehicular traffic after the show.
Additional events will be taking place along the river on July 4.
Plant Riverside District is hosting the 2023 Savannah Stars and Stripes July 4th Weekend Celebration from Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4. This popular annual event will offer free live music, kid-friendly activities, a VIP Viewing Party and food and drink options for all ages. Many additional waterfront restaurants will be offering food and drink specials.
Thompson Savannah and The Park at Eastern Wharf will host a free community concert on Tuesday, July 4, featuring a riverfront performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra. The event will pay tribute to, and raise awareness for, the The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire and will be presented by Tate Law Group LLC. The night will culminate with spectacular views of the annual fireworks display.
Savannah Riverboat Cruises invites everyone to book their July 4th Fireworks Cruise – a one-of-a-kind 90-minute celebration with drink specials and a spectacular view of the fireworks show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.