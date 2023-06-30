353043445_653304186832344_7829372714508130224_n.jpeg

June 30, 2023 - Savannah's Waterfront will host their annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary parking at all downtown meters.

The 3rd Infantry Division Bands will perform from 6:30-9:45pm on Rousakis Riverfront Plaza. Based at Fort Stewart in Hinesville, Ga., members of the Brass and Rock Band will kick off the evening. The finale is the 40-piece U.S. Army Concert Band that has delighted audiences worldwide since its inception in 1943.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.