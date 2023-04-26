April 26, 2023 - The Savannah Philharmonic announced that its esteemed Music and Artistic Director, Keitaro Harada, has been awarded the prestigious Solti Award for his exceptional talent and dedication in the orchestra industry. The Solti Award recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding conductors, providing them with increased visibility and significant opportunities.

Named in honor of the legendary conductor Sir Georg Solti, the Solti Award has a rich history of acknowledging and supporting the careers of the most promising conductors in the world of orchestral music. Maestro Harada joins the acclaimed ranks of past winners who have gone on to achieve tremendous success in their respective careers.

