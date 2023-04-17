April 17, 2023 - Visit Savannah has added Kristyn Smith to the team as the new Director of the Savannah Sports Council. Smith joins the organization from OneSpartanburg, Inc. in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she held a similar position in sports tourism development.

Smith will lead the Savannah Sports Council team in researching and generating hotel bookings in sports and related markets, along with the management of the sports council's current events: the Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic, Publix Savannah Women's Half Marathon, Georgia Power Sports Awards Luncheon and the Enmarket Savannah River Bridge Run.

