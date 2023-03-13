Regina Carter.png

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Master and MacArthur “Genius” Artist Award recipient Regina Carter will be part of a free panel discussion

about the impacts of urban renewal on Wednesday, April 5. Additional panelists include former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson and acclaimed public artist Jerome B. Meadows.

March 13, 2023 - The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced that a free panel discussion will immediately follow National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Jazz Master Regina Carter’s 6 p.m. live performance on Wednesday, April 5 at Trustees Theater, located at 216 E. Broughton St. in Savannah, Ga. The discussion, which is part of the 2023 Savannah Music Festival, will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

 

