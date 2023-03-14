March 14, 2023 - Cumulus Media announced that Cumulus Savannah radio stations Magic 103.9/WTYB-FM (Urban CHR), KIX96/WJCL-FM (Country), and I-95/WIXV-FM (Classic Rock) raised $101,678 for children’s cancer treatment and research through the annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Radiothon. The two-day on-air and online fundraiser was held on the popular radio stations on Thursday and Friday, March 2 and 3, 2023, and supported the lifesaving mission of St. Jude that no child should die in the dawn of life.
The three popular stations broadcasted live from Cumulus Savannah studios and on social media through live stream, with special guests, interviews and more to support the kids of St. Jude. All funds raised by the Radiothon will go directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will support St. Jude patients and families who never receive a bill from St. Jude for the cost of treatment, travel, housing, or food. At St. Jude, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family’s ability to pay. Since St. Jude opened its doors in 1962, the survival rate for childhood cancer has risen from 20% to more than 80% today.
