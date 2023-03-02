March 2, 2023 - The Ivory Bay Community Development Corporation will host the 5th Annual Weeping Time African Unity Festival this Saturday, March 4 at EnMarket Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The Weeping Time African Unity Festival was started by Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier to commemorate and memorialize the Weeping Time. The Weeping Time occurred on March 2-3, 1859 when 429 enslaved Africans were sold in West Savannah, Georgia, to cover their master's gambling debt, and was named such because it was said to have the heavens opened up and rained for those two days as God was hurt that families were being split so carelessly and callously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.