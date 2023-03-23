March 23, 2023 - Coming off of a successful event in San Francisco, the Superfine Art Fair is making its Savannah debut with a VIP event on Thursday, March 30 and showings through Sunday, April 2 at The Clyde Venue, 223 Martin Luther King Blvd.
The Superfine Art Fair features a diverse group of artists and affordable pieces. The event is open to the public and a limited number of tickets and exhibit booths are currently available.
Having built a successful reputation at venues in other cities such as Miami and New York, according to Art Fair Magazine, the Superfine Art Fair, “was created to bring down the barriers of the art world, with transparent prices, affordable pieces and non-intimidating events that encourages newcomers to the contemporary art world.”
Alex Mitow, Superfine Art Fair’s CEO, explains the concept for bringing art to different areas of the country and now Savannah, noting that “we've always loved Savannah and think of it as America's quintessential art town. When we found The Clyde Venue, it seemed like such a natural fit for a Superfine Fair. I'm super excited to bring our unique mix of accessibly-priced art, democratic meet-the-artist ideals, and an overall good time collecting art to Savannah this spring."
The Savannah event’s artists include national, local and live artists, including:
- National Artist: María Sánchez
- María Sánchez is a mixed media artist from Jupiter, Florida that takes a critical view of social and cultural issues. Often referencing human behavior, her work explores the varying relationships between the physical and non-physical world.
- Local Artist: Jayce Hall
- Savannah based micrography artist Jayce Hall creates full images, made only by using names, words, numbers, or a phrase. His dedication has been shared and reposted on some of the largest pages on social media like ESPN, Buzzfeed, Pubity, Worldstar, and Records.
- Live Artist: Pam White
- Pam White mixes wax with other natural elements using a torch and carving tools to create her interpretation of the low country. The warm wax has a mind of its own so she surrenders control with each meditative stroke of the brush. The unpredictability of translucent wax layered, mounded, and sculpted, is a constant intrigue.
The Superfine Art Fair in Savannah will take place on the following dates and times:
- Thursday, March 30 | 6-10 p.m. (VIP preview)
- Friday, March 31 | 4-9 p.m.
- Saturday, April 1 | 12-9 p.m.
- Sunday, April 2 | 12-8 p.m.
For its Savannah event, the Superfine Art Fair is offering a special discount for tickets purchased by March 30. Exhibit booths and brand sponsorship opportunities are also available. For tickets, visit superfine.world/sav-2023-tix, or visit superfine.world for more information.
