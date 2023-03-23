Shelby Dillon art.jpeg

Shelby Dillon

March 23, 2023 - Coming off of a successful event in San Francisco, the Superfine Art Fair is making its Savannah debut with a VIP event on Thursday, March 30 and showings through Sunday, April 2 at The Clyde Venue, 223 Martin Luther King Blvd. 

The Superfine Art Fair features a diverse group of artists and affordable pieces. The event is open to the public and a limited number of tickets and exhibit booths are currently available.

