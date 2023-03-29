Marys Place Judges Pic - 1

March 29, 2023 - Mary’s Place: Sexual Assault Center of the Coastal Empire (formerly Rape Crisis Center) has announced the celebrity lineup for the nonprofit’s inaugural lip sync competition, held at 7 p.m. on April 7 at Victory North in Savannah. The fundraiser and competition will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres, cocktail bar, silent auction, local celebrity performances, and cocktail dress attire. In addition to the competition, the event will feature special guest performances by local celebrity drag queens Treyla Trash, Blair Williams, and LaZanya Ontré.

Teams representing International Diamond Center, Georgia Southern University Sexual Assault Response Team, Marcia Banes, and Focus One Consulting will all compete for the 2023 Crystal Mic Award and crowd favorite award. All teams specifically chose their performance songs and have been rehearsing leading up to the big event.

