March 29, 2023 - The Savannah Challenger, a premiere professional ATP USTA tennis event hosted by the Landings Club at the Franklin Creek Tennis Center on Skidaway Island, will be returning for its 13th annual year, April 24 – 30, 2023. The Savannah Challenger is more than just top-class tennis as hospitality and entertainment is part of the tournament with a special “Ladies Day” to celebrate the female tennis players and fans and a Center Court concert.
The Savannah Challenger once again partners with the nonprofit organization, Savannah Area Tennis Association (SATA), that creates and supports initiatives for underserved communities with their tennis programs for children in Chatham County. As a subset of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), SATA organizes leagues, outreach programs and casual tennis events. SATA’s Community Outreach Programs include Special Pops, Wheelchair Tennis, tennis programs with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club and much more. The Savannah Challenger will be hosting “Ladies Day” on Wednesday, April 26, which offers women access to multiple shopping vendors, a special food and drink menu, and cardio tennis for all levels. Ladies can also get a discounted ticket for this day. The proceeds raised by SATA throughout the tournament will benefit SATA’s educational programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.