March 30, 2023 - Goodwill Southeast Georgia will partner with the Savannah Ghost Pirates to host a Stuff the Truck Donation drive at Enmarket Arena, located at 620 Stiles Ave., Savannah, GA 31415.
Goodwill and the Savannah Ghost Pirates invite the community to drop off their gently used items at the Goodwill truck on Tuesday, April 4 from 3 to 6 p.m.
“Donations power everything that we do at Goodwill,” says Parker Kitchens, Donation Acquisition Manager, Goodwill Southeast Georgia. “Through our partnership with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, we’ve identified an innovative opportunity for our community to make room in their closets and homes this spring, while supporting Goodwill’s mission to help individuals overcome barriers to become employed.”
Goodwill is setting a goal to collect 400 individual donations at the Stuff the Truck event. Goodwill gladly accepts gently used clothing, toys, household items, and books. Donations received are processed and sold through Goodwill’s retail operation, with revenue supporting Goodwill’s mission. Goodwill provides no-cost industry training, employment services, and education to people seeking to achieve economic independence and self-sufficiency.
They encourage the community to bring their gently used items out to meet and greet with Goodwill Associates and the Ghost Pirates Staff and Team.
All donors are eligible to win a raffle for a prize valued at over $100.
For more information about donating to Goodwill, or to learn more about the Opportunity Center, visit www.goodwillsega.org or call 912.354.6611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.