January 20, 2022 - Cumulus Media announced that it has appointed Marci Stanley-Boger as Program Director for Classic Rock station WIXV-FM/I-95The Rock of Savannah. Stanley-Boger, known on-air as Billie Marshall, joins Cumulus Savannah after 14 years as Afternoon Host of The Bad Ass Rock Showon WFXH-FM in Savannah, GA/HiltonHead, SC. As Billie Marshall, she can now be heard as Afternoon Host on WIXV Monday through Friday from 2-7 p.m.
While hosting The Bad Ass Rock Show on WFXH-FM, she was Midday Host of Rewind 107.9 FM/WRWN-FM in Savannah. She was previously Midday Host of The Bad Ass Rock Show on Rock 94.3/WRLF-FM in Fairmont/Morgantown WV. Stanley-Boger was Program Director and Morning Show Co-Host for Savannah/Hilton Head Country station WUBB-FM and Program Director, Music Director and Afternoon Host for Rock station WHBR-FM and Classic Rocker WRZZ-FM in Parkersburg, WV. She served as Rock Format Content Specialist for Futuri Media/Prep Plus and is a well-known voiceover artist.
Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media, said, “I am very excited to have a person with Marci’s credentials join the Cumulus Savannah family. She is a proven winner with a wealth of experience in the Rock format. Marci Stanley-Boger AKA "Billie Marshall” on-air, personifies the very essence of today’s Rock fans. I am looking forward to working with Marci as she and the team propel WIXV to new heights.”
"I have been fortunate enough to play rock and roll for over 25 years and am excited to join WIXV, which has a reverence for Rock music, its culture and the Low Country and Coastal Empire," said Marci Stanley-Boger. "Thanks to Gerry McCracken, Wade Linder and Eric Mastel for this exciting opportunity. I look forward to hosting The Bad Ass Rock Show for another 13 years or more on The Rock of Savannah!"
To stream WIXV-FM The Rock of Savannah, visit https://www.i95savannah.com/.
