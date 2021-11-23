November 23, 2021 - Bach Ascending has announced that Mark Berry has been named its first president.
Berry joins Cantor Tom White, Bach Ascending’s Artistic Director, as the senior leaders of the concert series organization.
Bach Ascending was established in 2019, and was founded to celebrate the genius of Johann Sebastian Bach through concerts and other events for the greater Savannah area.
Berry has been in Savannah six years and is a member of the Savannah Philharmonic Chorus and Ascension Lutheran choir. He has been an integral leader of community and church organizations in Savannah and previously in Chicago. He is a past member of the Chicago Symphony Chorus as well as many amateur and professional singing groups, over a lifetime of music appreciation and performance.
Visit bachascending.com for more information.
