October 28, 2022 - Gray Television, Inc. has promoted Marsha B. Fogarty to the role of General Manager of WTOC, Gray’s CBS affiliate in Savannah, Georgia (DMA 87).
Marsha brings nearly 30 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She joined WTOC in 1998 as an account executive and was later promoted to local sales manager. Since 2014, Marsha has served as the station’s general sales manager. Her prior experience includes roles as manager of community relations/development at Memorial Health and marketing director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.
