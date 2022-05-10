May 10, 2022 - Bunny Ware has announced a new partnership for her social column, Bunny in the City, which will run as a weekly column in the arts and entertainment magazine, Connect Savannah. Together, Bunny and Connect Savannah bring awareness to events, arts and entertainment in the greater Savannah area and their partnership will highlight more of Savannah, the people, and its happenings.
“Connect Savannah is honored to have Bunny Ware partner with our publication. Bunny brings so much excitement to our city and her dedication to promoting everyone and their events is evident,” shared Connect Savannah Publisher, Erica Baskin. “Bunny is known for her unique personality and for her ability to showcase some of the city’s most generous hearts,” adds Baskin.
“First up, I have to give a massive thank you to the benevolent Charles H. Morris Sr., Erica Baskin and Christopher Sweat for the invitation to write about all things local," said Ware. "From the people that make this town so fabulous to the never-ending events, I will be giving y’all a weekly recap of some of the wicked cool and diverse social happenings around Savannah.”
The first installment of this new partnership can be found online at Connect Savannah and on their social media platforms. Photo galleries of weekly events are posted online as well.
