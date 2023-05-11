May 11, 2023 - Unique Design X Group – a nomadic, female-founded commercial platform that celebrates the beauty of art, collectible design and the vibrant community of artists and galleries that bring it to life – will host Unique Design X Savannah 2023 from Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4 at the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton Street, in Savannah, Georgia. The boutique art and design fair will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. daily.

Unique Design X Savannah@ Trustees' Garden 2023 will feature work by a carefully selected lineup of 20 exceptional artists and designers, alongside their representative galleries. The five-day event will showcase an impressive selection of Asian and African contemporary collectible design, highlighting the diversity and creativity of these regions. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.