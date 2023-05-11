May 11, 2023 - Unique Design X Group – a nomadic, female-founded commercial platform that celebrates the beauty of art, collectible design and the vibrant community of artists and galleries that bring it to life – will host Unique Design X Savannah 2023 from Wednesday, May 31 through Sunday, June 4 at the Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustees’ Garden, located at 660 E. Broughton Street, in Savannah, Georgia. The boutique art and design fair will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. daily.
May 11 - Unique Design X Collectible Art and Design Fair Returns to Savannah, Ga. from May 31-June 4
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Unique Design X Savannah@ Trustees' Garden 2023 will feature work by a carefully selected lineup of 20 exceptional artists and designers, alongside their representative galleries. The five-day event will showcase an impressive selection of Asian and African contemporary collectible design, highlighting the diversity and creativity of these regions.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- May 4 – New TV Series by Norman Lear Continues Production and Casting Calls in Savannah
- May 9 - SPD inducts 9 officers
- May 4 - SBA Georgia District Announces 2023 Georgia Small Business Person of the Year and Small Business Week Awardees
- May 9 - New Parker’s Kitchen Opens in North Charleston, S.C.
- May 5 - Mercer University School of Medicine and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Introduce Inaugural Class of the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program
- May 2 - GCDD to host legislative recap webinar
- May 10 - Healthy Savannah Celebrates 16 Years and Bestows 2023 Health Innovation Award to Loop it Up Savannah at Biennial Meeting
- May 4 - Neighborhood Comics to host free comic book day on Saturday
- MAYOR VAN R. JOHNSON II appointed to African American Mayors Association Board of Trustees
- May 4 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Selected for The Hanover’s President’s Club
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.