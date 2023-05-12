May 12, 2023 - Savannah African Art Museum will be hosting world-renowned jazz trombonist Teddy Adams and his sextet of talented local artists for a free outdoor concert titled “African Rhythms to American Treasures: Celebrating The African Roots Of Jazz”. The concert will be at the Museum, located at 201 E. 37th Street, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Joining Adams will be the members of his sextet Eric Jones on piano, Marc Chesanow on bass, Robert Saunders on drums, Calvin Barnes on saxophone, Kirk Lee on trumpet and flugel horn, along with songstress Huxsie Scott on vocals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a self-guided tour of the West African exhibit of the museum. Sweet Spice food truck will also be on site for guests to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.
"We are proud to partner with Teddy Adams and concert co-producer, Ron Flagg to treat the community to this free concert celebrating the African roots in jazz," said Billie Stultz, Executive Director of Savannah African Art Museum. "We encourage all to come enjoy the music and compliment it with a tour of our West African Collection Galleries on the afternoon of May 20th."
Born in Savannah, Georgia on August 20, 1941, Teddy Adams began playing the trombone in elementary school and started performing professionally during his high school years. In 1959, he was honored as the most promising musician/ trombonist in Savannah by the AFM, Local 704 Musicians Union. A four-year music scholarship to Florida A&P University was postponed to pursue a music career, however, other forces steered Teddy to the U. S. Air Force where he fine-tuned his music craft for several years in various Air Force bands throughout the U.S. and Asia. While stationed and living in Tokyo, Teddy attended a music conservatory started by Japan’s premier musician, Sadao Watanabe. After returning to the U.S. in 1976, he teamed up with Bassist, Ben Tucker and co-led a mainstream jazz group called the Telfair Jazz Society. This collaboration led to the birth of what we now know as the Coastal Jazz Association. Teddy has performed with other greats that include Cab Calloway, Art Blakey, and James Moody, to name a few. Teddy is presently teaching, lecturing and leading his own group. He also is on the Board of Directors for the Coastal Jazz Association, co-leads the Savannah Jazz Orchestra, and is one of the first inductees in the Savannah/ Coastal Jazz Association Hall of Fame.
There will be street parking for this event as the concert and food truck will be stationed in the museum’s parking area. This is a family friendly event so alcoholic beverages will not be permitted. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs. Limited priority seating will be available on a first come basis for seniors and disabled members of our community.
The Savannah African Art Museum is a non-profit institution devoted to spreading awareness and appreciation of African culture. They hold a collection of over 1,000 objects that hail from West and Central Africa. The museum's collection spans over 28 countries and represents over 180 cultures. For more information about the museum, access virtual tours, workshops, and initiatives, visit www.savannahafricanartmuseum.org.
