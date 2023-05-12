SAAM exterior.jpg

May 12, 2023 - Savannah African Art Museum will be hosting world-renowned jazz trombonist Teddy Adams and his sextet of talented local artists for a free outdoor concert titled “African Rhythms to American Treasures: Celebrating The African Roots Of Jazz”. The concert will be at the Museum, located at 201 E. 37th Street, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

Joining Adams will be the members of his sextet Eric Jones on piano, Marc Chesanow on bass, Robert Saunders on drums, Calvin Barnes on saxophone, Kirk Lee on trumpet and flugel horn, along with songstress Huxsie Scott on vocals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy a self-guided tour of the West African exhibit of the museum. Sweet Spice food truck will also be on site for guests to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.

