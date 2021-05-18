May 18, 2021 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting the 2021 Food Truck Festival and Marketplace on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets, on the I-95 side.
There will be more than 20 food trucks in attendance, with foods ranging from fish and chips to funnel cakes available for purchase. More than 20 Marketplace vendors have also committed to selling an assortment of crafts and goods from handmade soaps to clothing.
Adding to the fun will be a live DJ and live radio broadcast by 104.9, The Surf. The event is free and open to the public, with limited seating available for guests to enjoy the selection of food available for purchase.
“We are excited to host this incredibly popular festival for the 3rd time in 4 years” said Pam Southard, Executive Director of the Chamber, “and this year we are very excited to be at the Tanger Outlets with great access and parking.”
