May 2, 2023 - Telfair Museums has announced the eighth annual Boxed In/Break Out #art912 exhibition, highlighting Polish American artist Wioleta Kaminska. This new series of impactful photo collages titled ‘Retreating” will be located at 207 W. York Street in Savannah, on display until April 2024. 

Viewers will be able to explore “Retreating”, the series of six large-scale, digitally manipulated photo collages of merged Icelandic landscapes, along the Barnard Street windows of the Jepson Center. Kaminska was inspired by her artist residencies in Iceland, and her exhibition subtly transforms the view of the environment by creating new perspectives of the changing world, offering observers the chance to contemplate the beauty of nature and reflect on humankind’s current role in the climate crisis.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.