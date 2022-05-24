May 24, 2022 - The 60 musicians of the Savannah Philharmonic’s All-Star Ensemble, made up of young musicians nominated by band directors from participating public and private high schools, performed earlier this month under the baton of SavPhil music and artistic director Keitaro Harada.
The hour-long free concert concluded a successful 2021-22 concert season for the philharmonic, which served as tutors and mentors to the student musicians in preparation for the event.
During the past concert season, the SavPhil returned to the Lucas Theatre, its regular concert home, after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus. The philharmonic also performed concerts in neighborhoods and downtown squares, as well as in neighboring Bryan County, as part of its community-building mission.
The concert wrapped up a two-day music festival for the student musicians, in which they learned under the professional musicians of the SavPhil before performing for an audience with SavPhil’s internationally recognized conductor.
The concert was held at Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Ave.
