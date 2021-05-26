May 26, 2021 - The Alida's signature rooftop bar, The Lost Square, will host a new outdoor movie series called 'The Lost Square Cinema Club.'
Launching this Thursday, May 27, The Lost Square invites guests to enjoy the ambiance of the Plant Riverside District as they watch classic movie favorites. The Lost Square Cinema Club will provide complimentary popcorn, and a dedicated cocktail server will deliver made-to-order cocktails throughout the evening. Light summer-inspired bites and concession-style snacks will be available for purchase.
Movies are shown on the 4th Thursday of each month at 8 p.m. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. The following movies will be shown:
May 27: 10 Things I Hate About You
June 24: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
July 22: Pulp Fiction
Visit thelostsquare.com for more information.
