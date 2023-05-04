May 4, 2023 - Neighborhood Comics invites Savannah-area comic book lovers to participate in Free Comic Book Day 2023. The event will be held at 1205 Bull St from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 6, 2023.
This will be the store’s largest Free Comic Book Day event ever, with 10 professional comic artists on hand signing books and meeting readers. There will also be a food truck, costumed characters, and giveaways.
Thousands of free comic books will be available spanning multiple genres and age levels. This year’s selection of comics includes beloved characters and franchises such as Spider-man, Archie, Umbrella Academy, Star Wars and more.
Neighborhood Comics owner Lee Heidel said, “We’re incredibly excited to celebrate our fourth anniversary by throwing a Free Comic Book Day party with our neighbors. Savannah has a vibrant comic community, and this is the perfect chance to commune and share our love for the medium.”
Scheduled guests include Sonic the Hedgehog illustrator Tracy Yardley, long-time GI Joe artist Robert Atkins, DC Comics cover artist Edwin Galmon and more.
Neighborhood Comics is a 2023 Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer award nominee. This prestigious award recognizes the top comic bookstores in the world. The winner will be announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July.
