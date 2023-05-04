May 4, 2023 - Neighborhood Comics invites Savannah-area comic book lovers to participate in Free Comic Book Day 2023. The event will be held at 1205 Bull St from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 6, 2023.

This will be the store’s largest Free Comic Book Day event ever, with 10 professional comic artists on hand signing books and meeting readers. There will also be a food truck, costumed characters, and giveaways.

