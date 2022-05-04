May 4, 2022 - The Savannah Philharmonic has announced its 2022-2023 schedule with a wide-ranging musical program that takes advantage of Savannah’s musical traditions and varied venues as it brings “The Soundtrack of Savannah” to downtown squares, Savannah neighborhoods, surrounding communities, and historic sites. Along with the full schedule of all kinds of music, SavPhil unveiled a new and more affordable pricing structure for subscriptions to its ticketed events.
“This season was built off the idea that music is music. From performing in local neighborhoods, bringing subscriptions back in a new and accessible way, programming like we’ve never done before, there is something for everyone. We really want to emphasize that this season is about togetherness in music. Nothing is segmented out into “pops” or “masterworks” – it’s all just music. It’s a chance for us to show our focus on community. And, to put it simply, it’s just going to be fun” said Amy Williams, executive director for SavPhil.
In all, 25 performances in multiple formats are planned between September 2022 and May 2023, most of them under the baton of Keitaro Harada. Harada, fresh off receiving the major Hideo Saito Memorial Fund Award in his native Japan, is now entering his third year in the role of music and artistic director for the SavPhil.
Seven concerts make up the subscription series. All but one will be staged at the Lucas Theatre for the Arts, considered the home of the Savannah Philharmonic. The exception is the performance of Handel’s Messiah, which will take place in the grandeur of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
But the SavPhil will also be on the road throughout its season with its series concerts: Phil the Neighborhoods, Phil the Park, Phil the Squares, On the Road and a concluding all-star ensemble that will bring the adventurous season to a close.
The subscription series at the Lucas (with the exception of The Messiah being at The Cathedral) includes the following events:
- Eternal Celebrations (Nov. 12), which features works by Debussy and Stravinksky and concludes with Brahms’ Symphony No. 2;
- The Messiah (Dec. 2), the return of a holiday tradition with Handel’s masterpiece, complete with the iconic “Hallelujah” chorus to its many arias;
- Home Alone in Concert (Dec. 17), a night of music and a classic holiday movie, featuring the SavPhil’s performance of John Williams’ classic movie score;
- Celebration of American Song (Jan. 21, 2023), an evening of American songs performed by highly acclaimed American Traditional Vocal Competition winners in salute to Savannah and the 30th anniversary of the competition;
- When Instruments Roamed the Earth (Jan. 22, 2023), a fun family program about prehistoric times, when strange creatures – the ancient ancestors of today’s brass and woodwind instruments – walked the planet;
- Two for One Rachmaninoff (Feb. 11, 2023), featuring internationally acclaimed British-born pianist Stephen Hough in back-to-back performances of Rachmaninoff Concertos No. 2 and No. 3; and
- Organ Homage (May 6, 2023), the finale features the world premiere of a work by local composer Robin Beauchamp as well as a celebration of the newly restored Lucas Theatre organ with Saint-Saens Symphony No. 3. Beauchamp’s three-movement “Homage” features compositions in the style of composers Bernard Herrmann, Maurice Jarre and Eric Wolfgang Korngold.
Subscription prices for the seven concerts range from $420 to $56 for students. To buy season ticket subscriptions, visit savannahphilharmonic.org or call 912.232.6002.
The series concerts include:
The Phil the Neighborhood series is a series of free outdoor hour-long concerts in eight Savannah area neighborhoods, three per weekend on three consecutive weekends stretching from September 16 to October 2. This brand-new series illustrates the orchestra’s dedication to its role as the city’s “Soundtrack of Savannah.”
Phil the Park is the largest outdoor concert of the season for Savannah. Set in Forsyth Park on Oct. 8, the event will see SavPhil joined by local military bands, blues artists, American Traditional Vocal Competition winners and others. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic or take advantage of the food trucks that will be in attendance.
Phil the Squares, returning for the third year, features the Savannah Philharmonic performing from the balcony of The Parker Companies, headquartered in a striking, restored historic mansion on Chippewa Square. “This series embodies everything that Savannah has to offer: friends, families, music, historical landmarks and an open invitation to come join your SavPhil,” said Williams. The series features two concerts, one October 30. 2022 and one March 11, 2023.
On the Road (April 14 – April 16, 2023) brings SavPhil to neighboring communities as part of the organization’s community-building mission. This hour-long program will visit four different locations over two days, each featuring 2018 Sphinx Competition winner Rubén Rengel performing Mozart’s Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, op. 36 in D Major.
All Star Ensemble will be held May 7, 2023. This free, final concert will be the culmination of a two-day festival featuring young musicians from throughout Savannah who were nominated by their band directors. The musicians will have had the opportunity to rehearse together and work in small groups with SavPhil musicians before they take the stage under the direction of SavPhil Maestro Keitaro Harada.
