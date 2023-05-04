Clean Slate Filming.jpg

May 4, 2023 – Daffin Park was abuzz with activity on Wednesday morning as production trucks and crews began to arrive and set up shooting for a new TV series for Amazon Freevee.

The show, Clean Slate, will star George Wallace and Laverne Cox, with television comedy show legend Norman Lear serving as non-writing executive producer.

