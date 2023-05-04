May 4, 2023 – Daffin Park was abuzz with activity on Wednesday morning as production trucks and crews began to arrive and set up shooting for a new TV series for Amazon Freevee.
The show, Clean Slate, will star George Wallace and Laverne Cox, with television comedy show legend Norman Lear serving as non-writing executive producer.
The show will be shot, “all over Daffin Park,” according to a crew manager interviewed this morning.
The show was originally in development by Peacock for NBC Universal, but was moved to Freevee last year. Premise is an old-school car wash owner character Henry (Wallace) must do a lot of soul searching when his estranged daughter returns home to Alabama after a 17-year absence – not as the son he was expecting, but as a trans woman Desiree (Cox).
Norman Lear turned 100 last July. His production company, Act III Productions, is the producer. According to TV Line, “Cox and Wallace conceived the story with Dan Even (Playing with Fire), who also penned the pilot.
It was announced in March that D.K. Uzoukwu, Telma Hopkins, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy were added as series regulars.
A casting call was held last week in Savannah for extras to shoot Episode 5 here in Savannah. Casting Agent was Alexis Leggett Casting. Multiple episodes of the show are being filmed in Savannah.
Seniors, kids, “tweens” and joggers are all being cast locally. Alexis Leggett Casting information on open calls can be found at www.projectcasting.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.