January 5, 2022 - For the third consecutive year, Mayor Van R. Johnson, II, has been named among Georgia Trend's 100 most influential Georgians in the 25th iteration of the publication's annual list of influential people around the Peach State. He is one of two mayors and three individuals from Savannah/Chatham County to be recognized this year.
In their profile of Mayor Johnson, Georgia Trend highlighted the following: "The City of Savannah’s $6.5 million Dundee Project, a 40-cottage permanent supportive housing project that broke ground in early November, is the largest investment the city has ever made to help its homeless community, according to Johnson. Meanwhile, the city-owned 9,500-seat Enmarket Arena, completed in early 2022, promises to be a catalyst for Westside economic development."
