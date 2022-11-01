November 1, 2022 - The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival from 1–9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7224 GA-21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.
The City of Port Wentworth will once again serve as Presenting Sponsor for this annual free event. This highly anticipated community festival will feature a variety of food vendors, beer/wine, kid’s activities, live entertainment, a salute to our veterans, and of course, fresh oysters by the bucket! This year’s festival will also include the new addition of a fireworks show at dark.
“This is by far one of the largest events we host every year, and it continues to grow,” said Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Vice Chair Vicki Waters. “We’re expecting over 4,000 people to attend this year, so we’ve added more vendors and an exciting firework show once the sun goes down. We welcome everyone to join us and enjoy a good time with the members of your community!”
Tickets are not required to attend this event. Food, beverages, and souvenirs will be available for purchase through individual vendors. It is recommended that children wear socks and close toed shoes to participate in the Kids Zone activities and bring ear plugs for the nighttime firework show. Well behaved, leashed pets are welcome to attend this event.
