November 1, 2022 - The Port Wentworth Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Oyster Roast, BBQ, and Music Festival from 1–9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7224 GA-21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.

The City of Port Wentworth will once again serve as Presenting Sponsor for this annual free event. This highly anticipated community festival will feature a variety of food vendors, beer/wine, kid’s activities, live entertainment, a salute to our veterans, and of course, fresh oysters by the bucket! This year’s festival will also include the new addition of a fireworks show at dark. 

