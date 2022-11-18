November 18, 2022 - Celebrated for distinctive live performances spanning American and international roots music, jazz, classical, jam, rock, and blues genres in beautiful, historic Savannah, Ga., the Savannah Music Festival (SMF) has announced its 2023 season, which runs from March 23 through April 8, 2023.

Tickets start at $31 and can be purchased online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912.525.5050 or in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton St. A pre-sale for SMF supporters began on Nov. 17, with tickets available to the public on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. ET.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.